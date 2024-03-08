How Cavan Society's 2024 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade float was built

What the Cavan Society of Philadelphia is doing for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade

What the Cavan Society of Philadelphia is doing for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade

What the Cavan Society of Philadelphia is doing for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Cavan Society of Philadelphia has walked in the St. Patrick's Day Parade for almost three decades. If you've attended the event, you know they are known for their parade floats.

The crinkle sound of the petal paper means the finishing touches are being added to The Cavan Society's St. Patrick's Day Parade float.

Thomas Farrelly admires the float he helped create this year for The Cavan Society. He said the paper makes the float shine.

"We can't wait to start building," Farrelly said. "We get a theme every year and we just have to think it up and talk about it and build it."

CBS News Philadelphia

Farrelly and the team at Cavan Construction have been creating and making a float for the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade for almost three decades.

From floats that resemble the Titanic to a "rainbow of hope," it all started as a labor of love for Farrelly's brother Philip.

"Every year since we started, it's all because of Philip Farrelly, my brother," Farrelly said. "We all love doing it. Now we are doing it in memory of him."

Philip Farrelly died in 2017, but the tradition continues.

Matthew Smith and his family run Cavan Construction. Smith said building the float each year "comes with a sense of pride. I think all of us are proud of our heritage. That's why we do it."

Smith's father and uncle first started this tradition with The Cavan Society. Now, it has passed on to him and his brother, Sean.

This year's parade theme is St. Patrick, Bless Philadelphia with a New Dawn of Hope. The Cavan Society's float reflects that.

The float features the Ben Franklin Bridge and many recognizable buildings in the Philadelphia skyline, including City Hall, which they make to scale. The sun shines down on the bridge where St. Patrick will be standing on parade day.

Farrelly explained the thought behind the theme.

"You walk down on the [Ben Franklin] Bridge and into the city," he said. "He's overlooking the city. St. Patrick is blessing Philadelphia."

Smith added, "When you think of Philly, besides cheesesteaks and Rocky, you think of structures. You think of the Ben Franklin Bridge and the skyline."

"We thought here's a new mayor in Philadelphia and she outlined what she wanted to do," Farrelly said. "So the sun coming up over Philadelphia is the dawn of new hope."

Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade will air from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS News Philadelphia and PHILLY57 on Sunday. The encore will also air on March 15 and St. Patrick's Day.