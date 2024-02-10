Pink Elephant pop-up bar in Center City is the place to be this Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day just around the corner, it's time to think about how you plan to spend the day with your sweetheart. A pop-up bar in Center City is getting ahead of the last-minute rush and celebrating the lovers holiday from now through Feb. 16.

Pink Elephant is a Valentine's Day pop-up bar perfect for a festive drink and a bite to eat with your besties or boo. Located in the heart of Center City at 1500 Locust Street, the pink pop-up could be your go-to plan this holiday.

CBS News Philadelphia dropped by the pink bar Saturday morning and taste-tested some festive foods and pink drinks.

During the holiday season, the space switches gears into a Christmas-themed pop-up bar aptly named White Elephant.

Grace Gosnear, corporate communication project manager at Craft Concepts Group, told our crews the business received tons of direct messages and phone calls asking for a Valentine's Day pop-up and thus, the idea for Pink Elephant was born.

Signature drinks include the "Swipe Right Sangria," "Be Mine Margarita," "Espress-o Your Love Martini," and of course "Champagne Problems" an ode to Berks County native and pop star, Taylor Swift.

Guests can also enjoy yummy small plates like Love Dumplings, their signature hummus plate with pink beat hummus, and the Elephant Plate which is an assortment of cheese, crackers and cured meats.

What's Valentine's Day without a sweet treat though? The Pink Elephant knows having a sweet tooth helps with this holiday! The pink pop-up also serves chocolate-covered strawberries and a homemade brownie. Yummy!

There are also multiple photo locations available for those interested in snapping the perfect Valentine's Day flick for social media.

Pink Elephant is open Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. to midnight.