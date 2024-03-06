How to watch the 2024 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday, the City of Brotherly Love's Irish pride will be on full display during the annual Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Performers, musicians, and of course, Irish dancers, will make their way down the parade route starting at 11 a.m. If you can't make it to the parade route to watch in person, here's how you can follow all the action live from the comfort of your home.

When is the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade?

Philadelphia's parade will be held on Sunday, March 10.

The parade comes one week before the actual St. Patrick's Day holiday, which is on Sunday, March 17.

How to watch the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

From noon until 3 p.m., the parade will be broadcast live on CBS Philadelphia's sister station, Philly57.

The parade will also stream live from noon to 3 p.m. on CBS News Philadelphia.

You can catch an encore of the broadcast on Friday, March from 9 a.m. until noon on CBS Philadelphia, and again from 1-4 p.m. on our streaming platforms.

Then on Sunday, March 17, the parade will be rebroadcast on Philly57 and the CBS Philadephia stream from noon until 3 p.m.

2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade broadcast schedule CBS Philadelphia

What is the parade route?

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at 16th and JFK, winds around City Hall and continues down Market Street before ending at 5th & Market St.

Who is the Grand Marshal for the 2024 parade?

Thomas Farrelly serves as grand marshal for the 2024 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade. Farrelly immigrated to Philadelphia from Ireland in 1959 when he was just 20 years old and in the years since has become a mainstay of the local Irish community.

Farrelly, who turns 85 this week, has worked as a volunteer with the parade for decades.

Thomas Farrelly, 2024 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal CBS Philadelphia