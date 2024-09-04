Sacred Heart Academy welcomes students back to school with new cell phone policy in place

Students at Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr share what they're excited for this school year

Students at Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr share what they're excited for this school year

Students at Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr share what they're excited for this school year

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) -- Kids across the Delaware Valley continue to head back to school this week, including students attending Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr.

"They've had the summer to recuperate, to relax, explore who they are," said Head of School Carla Jantos MacMullen. "They come back energized to start new things."

MacMullen said the private, all-girls Catholic school is excited to welcome its young ladies back to class. To celebrate the first day, the mummers Fralinger String Band even joined students and staff at their Montgomery County campus.

Mummers perform outside Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr CBS Philadelphia

But with the new school year comes some new rules, specifically a new cell phone restriction policy.

"During the school day and in between classes, from the time they arrive to the time they leave, they must have cell phones out of sight," MacMullen said.

"We are counting on that they will have a better opportunity and stronger opportunity to build community. Our theme this year is 'Building community with heart,'" MacMullen explained.