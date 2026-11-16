Temple University will welcome back constitutional and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt Tuesday night as part of a talk with the university's Center for Anti-Racism.

During "When Will It Be Enough?: A Conversation with Lee Merritt on Moving from Outrage to Action," Merritt will discuss some of the more high-profile civil rights cases of the last decade, including his involvement with the representation of the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson.

Merritt's work also stretches into corporate America, where he investigates how discrimination impacts opportunity and leadership in the workplace.

The discussion will look at the landmark civil rights cases that Merritt was involved with as a way to inspire the next generation into what future strategic advocacy looks like.

Students can learn how Merritt prepares emerging advocates through hands-on legal training, attorney mentorship, community advocacy and immersive mock-trial experience through the Merritt Civil Rights Fellowship.

Tuesday's talk is significant as it helps to commemorate the Center for Anti-Racism's fourth anniversary and welcomes back one of Temple's own — Merritt is a 2012 law graduate.

Timothy Welbeck, the director of Temple University's Center for Anti-Racism, tells CBS Philadelphia he is thrilled to have Merritt join the conversation.

"Lee is nationally recognized for his representation of the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson," Welbeck said. "His fearless pursuit of justice for those families, along with his work more broadly, aligns with the Center for Anti-Racism's and Temple Law's mission and vision. We are pleased to have him discuss how we as a society can move from outrage to action."

"When Will It Be Enough?: A Conversation with Lee Merritt on Moving from Outrage to Action" is open to the public and will be hosted at Temple Law School in Klein Hall, Moot Court Room, 1719 N. Broad St.

More information and registration about the event can be found here.