Iconic restaurant chain Roy Rogers returns to Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Roy Rogers to open first location since the 80s in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Roy Rogers to open first location since the 80s in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Roy Rogers to open first location since the 80s in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

The western-themed chain Roy Rogers made its long-awaited return to Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Wednesday. It's the restaurant's first return to the South Jersey and Philadelphia area since the 1980s.

"It has always been a priority for the brand to make this long-anticipated return, and Cherry Hill allows us to serve a growing, diverse community and introduce a new generation to the quality and variety that Roy Rogers is known for," Jim Plamondon, co-president of Roy Rogers Restaurants, said.

The chain is known for its "Triple Threat" roast beef, hand-breaded fried chicken, and fresh burgers. The new location also features the iconic Fixin's Bar, featuring lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and more.

The 3,300-square-foot restaurant, formerly restaurant PDQ, features a drive-thru, indoor and outdoor seating. Located at 614 Haddonfield Rd., the restaurant is near retail locations like Cherry Hill Mall and Garden State Park and just 10 minutes from Center City.

"This is a true celebration for our Roy Rogers family, and we look forward to continuing the excitement over the next few months as we meet our new and returning Royalists," Plamondon said. "Connecting with other local businesses and organizations is very important to us, so that we may become a contributor to the culture and success of the Cherry Hill community."

The restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, featuring remarks from Plamondon and Cherry Hill Mayor David Fleisher. Roy Rogers was founded in 1968 and features 24 company-owned establishments and 16 franchise restaurants across seven states.

Written by: Sydney-Leigh Brockington