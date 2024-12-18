Teen pleads guilty in 2022 shooting outside Philadelphia's Roxborough High School

17-year-old pleads guilty to murder for 2022 shooting outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia

17-year-old pleads guilty to murder for 2022 shooting outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia

17-year-old pleads guilty to murder for 2022 shooting outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia

A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2022 shooting outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, the district attorney's office said Wednesday.

Troy Fletcher pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shooting that killed Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pennsylvania, in September 2022. Elizade was 14 years old.

Multiple shooters opened fire after a football scrimmage near the school. Four other football players were injured in the shooting.

Police said at the time that a green Ford Explorer drove up and people inside fired at least 70 shots at the victims and then fled the scene.

Fletcher is slated to be sentenced in February.

Another shooter, Zyhied Jones, is scheduled for sentencing Thursday.