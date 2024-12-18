Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen pleads guilty in 2022 shooting outside Philadelphia's Roxborough High School

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

17-year-old pleads guilty to murder for 2022 shooting outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia
17-year-old pleads guilty to murder for 2022 shooting outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia 00:23

A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2022 shooting outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, the district attorney's office said Wednesday. 

Troy Fletcher pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shooting that killed Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pennsylvania, in September 2022. Elizade was 14 years old.

Multiple shooters opened fire after a football scrimmage near the school. Four other football players were injured in the shooting.

Police said at the time that a green Ford Explorer drove up and people inside fired at least 70 shots at the victims and then fled the scene.

Fletcher is slated to be sentenced in February.

Another shooter, Zyhied Jones, is scheduled for sentencing Thursday. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.