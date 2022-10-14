Roxborough HS to hold first football game since shooting that left teenager dead, 4 others wounded

Roxborough High School to hold first football game since fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday afternoon, Roxborough High School will hold its first football game since the shooting that left one teenager dead and four others hurt last month.

Seventeen-year-old Zyhied Jones faces murder charges in connection to the shooting that happened just after a football scrimmage.

Jones' arrest comes less than a day after 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins was arrested.

Investigators believe Bivins and Jones are among several suspects who were seen on camera during the shooting.