New Jersey officials identify man fatally shot by police in Middle Township, New Jersey, last month

Officials in New Jersey are sharing more about a man who was shot and killed by police in Cape May County in September.

Middle Township police officers encountered a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard in Rio Grande around 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 25, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport's office said. Officers had previously tried to stop the car but were not successful.

As officers approached the car at the intersection near the Walmart Supercenter, they heard a woman screaming, according to an update from the AG's office released Wednesday.

Inside the car, police found a man whom the AG's office identified as 37-year-old Andre Moore, of Cape May Court House. Moore was allegedly holding a knife to the woman, the attorney general's office said.

Middle Township officers Christopher Rudy and Ty Pettit discharged their firearms, striking Moore, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the attorney general.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment for multiple stab wounds.

The attorney general's office is investigating the shooting as required by state law.