Person dies during encounter with police in Middle Township, New Jersey, prosecutor says

An investigation is underway in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, New Jersey, Friday after a person was shot and killed during an encounter with law enforcement, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Chopper 3 was overhead Friday morning, when several police vehicles and personnel were at the scene. Officials have not shared details about what unfolded.

CBS News Philadelphia

The attorney general's office is investigating, the prosecutor's office said in a post on Facebook.

The intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard near Walmart is closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.