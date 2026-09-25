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Person dies during encounter with police in Middle Township, New Jersey, prosecutor says

By Laura Fay,
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.
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An investigation is underway in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, New Jersey, Friday after a person was shot and killed during an encounter with law enforcement, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said

Chopper 3 was overhead Friday morning, when several police vehicles and personnel were at the scene. Officials have not shared details about what unfolded.

Overhead image of police in the street near a shopping center in Middle Township
CBS News Philadelphia

The attorney general's office is investigating, the prosecutor's office said in a post on Facebook.

The intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard near Walmart is closed for the investigation. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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