Police ID teen who died in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, crash during chase on Route 422

A teenager who died in a crash during a police chase over the weekend on Route 422 in Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, was identified Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the 18-year-old as Zachery Carbo of Norristown, Montgomery County. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday. Two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old inside the Kia Soul driven by Carbo were injured in the crash, according to state police. They were all taken to Paoli Hospital for treatment.

State police said troopers attempted to stop the Kia Soul on Route 422 in the area of Lewis Road in Limerick Township for traffic violations. But Carbo fled from police eastbound on Route 422 and eventually struck a concrete barrier on the right side of the road, according to state police.

Carbo was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

State police said the Kia Soul driven by Carbo was reported stolen out of West Norrtion Township, Montgomery County.

The crash is under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.