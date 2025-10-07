Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck hauling "electronic materials" catches fire on Route 422 westbound in Collegeville, Pennsylvania

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Burning tractor-trailer with "electronic materials" blocks Route 422 in Collegeville, Pennsylvania
Burning tractor-trailer with "electronic materials" blocks Route 422 in Collegeville, Pennsylvania 00:34

All lanes of Route 422 westbound in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, were closed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire, officials said.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m., the Upper Providence Township Department of Fire and Emergency Services said on Facebook. The closure is near where Route 422 crosses Route 29 in Montgomery County.

When crews arrived, they found a tractor-trailer with smoke coming from it. The Big Lots truck was found to be hauling "mixed-use electronic materials," the department's post said.

lns-chopper-upper-providence-tractor-trailer-fire-100725-frame-27372.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

An Upper Providence Township official said the cloud of smoke has since dissipated.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area. The Collegeville Fire Company said it would provide an update when the crash was cleared.

Traffic from westbound Route 422 was diverted onto southbound Route 29. The entrance to 422 westbound from Route 29 was closed.

lns-chopper-upper-providence-tractor-trailer-fire-100725-frame-58301-720.jpg

511PA said the scene could be cleared by 2 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue