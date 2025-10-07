Truck hauling "electronic materials" catches fire on Route 422 westbound in Collegeville, Pennsylvania

Burning tractor-trailer with "electronic materials" blocks Route 422 in Collegeville, Pennsylvania

All lanes of Route 422 westbound in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, were closed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire, officials said.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m., the Upper Providence Township Department of Fire and Emergency Services said on Facebook. The closure is near where Route 422 crosses Route 29 in Montgomery County.

When crews arrived, they found a tractor-trailer with smoke coming from it. The Big Lots truck was found to be hauling "mixed-use electronic materials," the department's post said.

An Upper Providence Township official said the cloud of smoke has since dissipated.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area. The Collegeville Fire Company said it would provide an update when the crash was cleared.

Traffic from westbound Route 422 was diverted onto southbound Route 29. The entrance to 422 westbound from Route 29 was closed.

511PA said the scene could be cleared by 2 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.