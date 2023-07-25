Route 202 fully reopened in King of Prussia after 2 week closure

Route 202 fully opens in King of Prussia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a two-week-long closure, all lanes of Route 202 fully reopened Monday in King of Prussia.

Crews finished repairs on a sinkhole that formed near Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard.

It's the second time the hole was repaired after a temporary fix failed in just a few days.

PennDOT brought in stronger materials to fix the roadway, which took several days to set and dry.