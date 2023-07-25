Route 202 fully reopened in King of Prussia after 2 week closure
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a two-week-long closure, all lanes of Route 202 fully reopened Monday in King of Prussia.
RELATED: Drivers worried after more sinkhole work on U.S. Route 202 in King of Prussia
Crews finished repairs on a sinkhole that formed near Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard.
It's the second time the hole was repaired after a temporary fix failed in just a few days.
RELATED: How PennDOT plans to permanently fix Route 202 sinkhole in King of Prussia
PennDOT brought in stronger materials to fix the roadway, which took several days to set and dry.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.