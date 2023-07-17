Watch CBS News
Northbound lanes of Route 202 in King of Prussia closed again after dip develops

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Drivers can expect more traffic troubles on Route 202 in King of Prussia. The northbound lanes of the highway are closed again Monday morning after a big dip developed in the roadway.

Last week, a sinkhole on Route 202 in the same spot closed both sides of East Dekalb Pike.

That sinkhole was repaired and the roadway reopened last Wednesday.

Drivers in the area say they expect this to be a major inconvenience.

"Every couple of years, maybe every three to five years, we get a hole, 202 shuts down," Nick Carey of Norristown said. "And you know how traffic around here is crazy, to begin with. Then when they shut down 202, it's just more of a headache."

PennDOT says Route 202 will remain closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard until the extent of the damage can be assessed and additional repairs can be made.

