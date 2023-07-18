Drivers worried after more sinkhole work on U.S. Route 202 in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Drivers said Tuesday they were worried after another lane closure on U.S. Route 202/East DeKalb Pike in King of Prussia on the same site of a sinkhole that was filled last week.

"I have a huge fear of sinkholes," said Skylar Bass of Collegeville.

The sinkhole on U.S. Route 202/East DeKalb Pike still has not gone away. On Tuesday, crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed one southbound lane between Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road. The northbound side closed down Sunday night. This all comes about a week after crews repaired the original sinkhole. That temporary fix failed and crews dug up the roads again.

Bass said she was worried that the streets under her car could not hold the weight.

"I get anxious while driving, normally. So just having like a sinkhole wall in the road, it makes you think like, 'What else there could be out there?' as well."

PennDOT says the southbound lanes closed so crews safely could asses the new damage and develop a plan for repairs. As of Tuesday, there was no timeline for completion of the repairs.

Monday, PennDOT officials told CBS News Philadelphia crews were investigating if water from weekend storms seeped into another nearby sinkhole and caused all the new damage to 202. Then on Tuesday, the department said it is impossible to know if the damages on the two sites are linked. Drivers said they just wanted the road open and safe.

"When they fix it, is it going to be right?" Curtis Scrong, of Malvern, said. "Is it going to be to the point where you're traveling and the car is not going to go in?"

PennDOT officials said last week's temporary fix would keep traffic moving while a permanent repair was planned. On Tuesday, they said crews were at the site looking for why this fix failed so quickly.