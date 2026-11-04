Route 202 in King of Prussia reopens after months of sinkhole repair work, PennDOT says

Part of Route 202 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has reopened following extensive roadwork that affected businesses and residents for months.

Route 202 South (DeKalb Pike) approaching Henderson Road reopened in November after being closed for sinkhole remediation, PennDOT announced Wednesday. The road had been closed since February.

The northbound side of Route 202 between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard reopened in November 2025 following eight months of construction.

The work was necessary to deal with recurring sinkholes and emergency repairs that were disrupting traffic in both directions, according to PennDOT.

The contractor drilled a series of holes through the pavement in a grid pattern and filled them with pressurized grout to help stabilize the ground and prevent future sinkholes. Crews also improved drainage and reconstructed the pavement, PennDOT said.

The project was funded with federal dollars.

Residents and business owners in the area said the work disrupted their routines.

Short-term road closures could continue as crews wrap up the project, PennDOT said.