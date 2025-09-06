Watch CBS News
2-alarm fire at a Gloucester City warehouse shuts down Route 130 in both directions

By
Matt Cavallo
A large fire burning at a scrap metal warehouse in Gloucester City, New Jersey has shut down a portion of Route 130 in both directions early Saturday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out just after 5 a.m. at Sgt. Scrap, which is a scrap metal dealer located on the 600 block of Crescent Boulevard sending large plumes of smoke into the air.

Crews are still on scene working to bring the fire under control.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

