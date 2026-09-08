Nonprofit holds event in Chester County to honor first responders

First responders, including firefighters and members of the law enforcement community, gathered for a picture-perfect night of golf at the Waynesboro Country Club in Chester County to help share a message of care for those who sacrifice on the front lines.

The event was hosted by Root to Branch. The nonprofit was established in 2023 to offer therapy services, counseling and resources for those impacted by what they see every day.

"We have been seeing the gap in mental health care, and it was a way for us to bring together resources," said Keeley Seymour, who is a board member for Root To Branch.

Guests enjoyed a complimentary round of golf and dinner aimed at giving them a day off from their work. It also brought together all who experience the trauma of the job, including family members who support their loved ones.

Regan Sarmento was here with her son Hunter, who is a volunteer firefighter. She said she's grateful for this village to help with the toughest parts.

"I think he pulls a lot from his community, his fraternity of firefighters, but also knowing that there are options out there and these are things we can talk about and he can share," Sarmento said.

On the heels of the 25th year since 9/11, Philadelphia police officer Philip Singh hopes anyone who is struggling knows they are not alone.

"Make yourself uncomfortable and actually reach out for help, and the whole idea of therapy is not even about therapy; it's just more about talking to somebody about what's even bothering you," Singh said.