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Man loses control of motorcycle, dies in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after he lost control and crashed into a wall on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday, police said. 

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard near the Ridge Avenue ramp, according to police. 

Philadelphia police said the 19-year-old was riding a 2026 black Kawasaki Ninja 500 northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a wall. The impact caused the 19-year-old to be thrown off the motorcycle, police said. 

The 19-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m., police said.

The crash is under investigation.

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