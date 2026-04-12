Man loses control of motorcycle, dies in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after he lost control and crashed into a wall on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday, police said.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard near the Ridge Avenue ramp, according to police.

Philadelphia police said the 19-year-old was riding a 2026 black Kawasaki Ninja 500 northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a wall. The impact caused the 19-year-old to be thrown off the motorcycle, police said.

The 19-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m., police said.

The crash is under investigation.