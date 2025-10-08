How Ronald McDonald House Delaware helped with this 12-year-old's recovery

Twelve-year-old Keyonna Calloway is bright, funny and very wise.

"I already know what kind of car I want and everything," Calloway said. "I want a Honda Pilot. My mom has it, maybe she could just give it to me."

She also has cerebral palsy, which has Calloway returning to the Ronald McDonald House when she needs surgeries. Her mom, Amber, is by her side every step of the way and believes staying at the house makes a huge difference in Keyonna's recovery.

"This opportunity had like lifted so much of the financial burden before we would always have to like run a hotel and then figure out dinner and stuff like that, and then figure out what we were going to do with our other kids," Amber Calloway said.

"I was able to just focus on her recovery and getting her where she needed to get, versus all the finances and everything else," she added.

Mealtimes revolve around hospital visits, so food is always available. Keyonna Calloway's favorite is the fruit. Plus, having the hospital right across the street means no long drives, leaving time for normal teenage things.

"I love hanging out with family, and I love just being on my technology, talking to my friends," Keyonna Calloway said.

Keyonna Calloway also enjoys making friendship bracelets for her friends. And if the kids can't go to parties, then parties like the summer bash are brought to them.

"We had so much fun out there playing Jenga, and we got our faces painted and did a little dance party," Amber Calloway said.

Doctors are hopeful this was Keyonna Calloway's final surgery. Now, she's heading home to focus on her goals.

"Own my own business and be a babysitter because I love babies so much, be a CEO for the mayor, and I feel like that would be a big responsibility, but I'll get money, so I'll be OK," Amber Calloway said.

The strong bonds don't end when the stay is over. Mother and daughter plan to return to serve Thanksgiving dinner to their Ronald McDonald family.

While ringing the bell signals a family is going home, it also welcomes another family into the house.