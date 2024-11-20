3,000 miles from home, family from Honduras grateful for the support of Ronald McDonald House of Delaware

Family from Honduras grateful for months-long support of Ronald McDonald House of Delaware

Family from Honduras grateful for months-long support of Ronald McDonald House of Delaware

Family from Honduras grateful for months-long support of Ronald McDonald House of Delaware

Drawing is how 15-year-old Sahori Arteaga expresses herself. It takes her mind off her battle with kidney failure.

Speaking Spanish, Sahori said it was "really difficult," and she was tired as dialysis kept her alive.

Sahori and her family flew 3,000 miles from their home in Honduras to Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware for a kidney transplant.

Sahori Arteaga drawing while at the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware CBS Philadelphia

"I'm very grateful for the transplant because I feel it is a second chance at life," Sahori said.

Ronald McDonald House of Delaware gave Sahori, her mom and her brother a free accommodation for 10 months during Sahori's recovery.

Sahori's mom Iris said she couldn't imagine what it would've cost to stay in a hotel for that long.

She said that's why she's so grateful to the Ronald McDonald House for all its support. The house even threw a quinceañera party to celebrate Sahori's birthday.

Sahori Arteaga celebrating her quinceañera at the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware CBS Philadelphia

"I invite everyone who sees this video to be a donor of Ronald McDonald House," Iris said in Spanish. "The people who come here get everything we need."

As for Sahori, she has big plans for the future.

She hopes one day to study music and to be a doctor so she can help others the same way people helped her.

Be a part of the village that helps create the Ronald McDonald House Charities a home away from home. And don't forget to tune into the telethon on CBS Philadelphia on Nov. 21.

To learn more and donate now, visit RMHC.org.