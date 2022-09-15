Roger Federer announces he will retire from competitive tennis

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he will retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup in London. In a letter he posted on social media, the 41-year-old decided it was time to step away from the ATP Tour, the world's top tier for men's tennis, citing challenges "in the form of injuries and surgeries."

"I've worked hard to to return to full competitive form," he said. "But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear."

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," he added.

The Swiss great won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and is considered one of the best to ever hold a tennis racket.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me," he said. "But at the same time, there is much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought."

This is a developing story and will be updated.