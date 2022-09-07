Watch CBS News
"Rocky the Musical" to debut at Walnut Street Theatre in October

By Vittoria Woodill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are only a few things more Philly than cheesesteaks and Rocky.  A true Philadelphia original is hitting the stage in Philadelphia this fall. "Rocky the Musical" will debut at the Walnut Street Theatre in Center City in October. 

"It's the greatest underdog story of all time," actor Matthew Amira said.

"This is probably the first time in history a method actor is going to go in the back of Pat's and beating up on a ribeye," Vittoria Woodill said. 

So, it only made sense to find Rocky and Adrienne, also known as Matthew and Gianna, preparing for their roles by the rolls at another Philadelphia original - Pat's Steaks. 

These actors, and friends, know there's a lot at "steak" but we've all seen the movie and when you see the show you'll know nothing great comes without a fight. 

"This is the first time Rocky is being done in the states professionally, outside of the Broadway production," Amira said. 

Perseverance is a major theme of the movie. 

Ticket sales start on Monday and they're hitting you with a 1-2 punch if you're one of the first 100 people in line. 

"If they buy them at noon, get a Pat's Steak, I mean dreams really do come true, who's hungry?" Amira said. 

The versatile Vittoria Woodill appears on CBS3 Eyewitness News team as feature reporter on a variety of segments, including "Taste with Tori," which gives viewers a tour of the region's great eats and the people behind them.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 6:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

