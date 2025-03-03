Philadelphia police search for 3 people wanted for robbing Olney convenience store

Philadelphia police are looking for three people who they say robbed a convenience store in Olney in February.

A female customer left Almonte Family Variety Store at 322 West Ruscomb Street without paying for her food on Feb. 20 around 3 p.m., police say. A store worker followed her and took the food.

Later, the customer returned to the store with "other males from the neighborhood," according to police. One of the people began fighting the store worker while another person went behind the counter and took the money from the register. All of the suspects then left the store, police said.

Police have identified the man who stole the money as 20-year-old Zahmare Johnson-Lane.

The incident was captured by cameras in the store, and police are looking for help identifying the people seen in the video.

Police say they live in the area and had been in the store previously. Authorities urge anyone with information to share a tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or call Northwest detectives at 215-686-3353 or 215-686-3354.