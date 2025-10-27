Road rage shooting in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania, leaves woman injured, police say

A woman was injured in a road rage shooting in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania, Monday night, police said. A suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting happened in the area of the Newtown Bypass and Woodbourne Road at around 6:30 p.m., according to Newtown Township police.

Police said the woman who was shot in the wrist drove home, and the suspect followed her and fired another shot before fleeing. The vehicles were driving eastbound on the Newtown Bypass during the first encounter, and then headed south on Woodbourne Road.

The suspect was then taken into custody at Washington Crossing and Stoopville roads in Lower Makefield Township by police shortly after the shooting, police said. A gun was recovered during the arrest and is being processed.

Police said the woman who was shot was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation by the Newtown Township and Middletown Township police departments.