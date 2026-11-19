Cheltenham Township police are looking for two men who allegedly shot up a car at an intersection Wednesday night in an apparent road rage incident.

Authorities said the shooting occurred Wednesday just after 8:15 p.m. near the 8000 block of New Second Street in Elkins Park.

When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied white Ford sedan that had been shot multiple times and sustained disabling body damage. Ten fired cartridge cases were also found on the road.

The driver of the Ford, who was not hit by gunfire, was located a short distance away. The investigation determined that the shooting followed a road rage incident, police said.

The shooting suspects are described as at least two men who fled east on Tookany Creek Parkway in a dark sedan.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.