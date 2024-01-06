Icy roads risk: Winter storm causing issues on some roads Saturday, Lehigh Valley overnight freeze possible

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm packing snow and rain is already in the Philadelphia region. And in some spots, we're seeing icy roads as a result of this storm. Use caution on roads if you're traveling - and if you're going anywhere near North Jersey, be aware of travel restrictions there.

Chester County Emergency Services sent a warning Saturday about ice on Route 401, also known as Conestoga Road, in East Nantmeal Township.

Around 1 p.m., the road was temporarily closed in both directions between Bulltown Road and Font Road due to multiple crashes because of ice.

It's possible that local roads could see some icing overnight in certain areas across the Lehigh Valley and Poconos where more snow falls. Drivers in these areas should be cautious as icy roads will be a concern through Sunday.

Temperatures should continue to rise overnight in most spots near Philadelphia and the suburbs and stay above freezing through Sunday morning.

PennDOT said it pretreated area highways Friday night to get ahead of the wintry mix that will blanket the roadways. PennDOT is also prepared to monitor conditions at its new regional traffic management center.

Operators have some 500 cameras across the area. During inclement weather, operators use cameras to monitor conditions, accidents and more. They also have access to more than 200 message boards.