The latest on preparations in the Philadelphia region ahead of winter storm

The latest on preparations in the Philadelphia region ahead of wintery storm

The latest on preparations in the Philadelphia region ahead of wintery storm

The latest on preparations in the Philadelphia region ahead of wintery storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With winter weather on its way, many people are stocking up on food and supplies. Meanwhile, PennDOT crews are hard at work and urging drivers to use caution while they pre-treat the roads.

People CBS Philadelphia talked to said they are trying to get all of their errands in now so they are fully ready for Saturday.

Others are out trying to have a little fun before the messy weather rolls in.

Ice skaters enjoyed the clear skies while it lasted at Dilworth Park Friday. Rain and in some cases, snow will roll into the region on Saturday.

Others are making sure they are stocked up with winter essentials like firewood, shovels, and salt.

"I have no salt. I have a shovel but no salt and you want to be prepared," Linda Maccariella said. "I used all my stuff up from last winter so I had to buy some."

PennDOT said they will be pretreating area highways Friday night to get ahead of the wintry mix that will blanket the roadways. It's that time of year when we need to get our homes ready for the changing conditions.

Greg Dobkin is preparing for another busy weekend.

"We got inundated with all that weather over the course of the last couple of weeks and our phones have been ringing off the hook," he said.

Dobkin is the managing partner at American Construction in Cherry Hill.

He said his team's main job lately has been repairing leaky roofs and with more rain expected in South Jersey on Saturday and next week, he's encouraging homeowners to be proactive.

"Water was dripping out of a light in the ceiling," Jeff Nilsson said.

Nilsson has owned his home for three years but he moved full-time from Florida about six months ago. A few weeks back, he said water started leaking into his living room.

Nilsson then turned to American Construction.

Dobkin said routine maintenance can oftentimes help you avoid a costly repair.

"Having the roof inspected, sweeping debris off the roof, making sure the gutters are cleaned I think pretty often clogged gutters can create significant issues with roofing," he said.

Another tip: roofers said if you can go into your attic and take a look around. If you see a water mark, that likely means you have a leak.

Dobkin said identifying the problem early can help prevent further damage and in the end, save you some money.

"Start planning as soon as you start to see issues because we find with our clients the ones that are proactive and really get ahead of it and take care of issues before they turn into major problems, the whole experience is easier for them," he said.