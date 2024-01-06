Philadelphia, Pa. and NJ weather: How winter storm will impact you depending on where you live

Pa. winter weather advisory: what will the storm be like near me?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first chance at significant snowfall for parts of our region is almost here - and the storm has sped up a bit. We're now looking at the arrival of snow in the 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. hour. Winter weather advisories and alerts are in place for parts of the Delaware Valley.

The storm will look different depending on whether you're in the Philadelphia suburbs, Lehigh Valley or South Jersey and Delaware.

You've heard lots about this storm already, and the broad strokes remain the same as our NEXT Weather team have told you through this week:

We will see some snow with this storm

The snow will fall the most to the north and west of Philadelphia

In the afternoon, this will change over to rain in Philadelphia, the suburban counties and later in the Lehigh Valley, too

South Jersey and Delaware largely see rain from this event that will wash away snow on the ground

If you want to know what to expect as you plan your weekend, scroll down to the section for where you live, and we'll take you through it.

Our NEXT Weather meteorologists will be on top of all of your questions throughout the day and into the evening as the storm is happening. They'll tell you who is getting what precipitation, what is falling where, when it's all happening and when it's out of here.

Philadelphia and suburban Pa. counties see snow at first before changeover to rain

If you're in: Philadelphia, Delaware County, Chester County, Montgomery County or Bucks County, here's what you're going to see with this winter storm in southeastern Pennsylvania.

First, around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., the storm starts as wet snow. This is in the same I-95 corridor and all of southeastern PA including the Philadelphia suburbs.

Saturday 4 p.m. weather radar for Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, Bucks, Montgomery counties. CBS News Philadelphia

You'll still see snow into the afternoon on Saturday, but then the changeover to rain begins around 4 p.m. You can see on our radars that rain/snow line will move north.

The heaviest rain is during the evening and then shuts down by about midnight. Sunday morning we will see some wraparound snow flurries but they won't amount to much.

Saturday 9 p.m. radar for Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, Bucks, Montgomery counties.

How much snow?

Wondering how much snow Philadelphia will get? We won't see much snow accumulate in this area, only a trace to maybe two inches.

And then that snow will wash away when the precipitation changes over to rain Saturday afternoon.

How much snow will fall in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos in Pennsylvania?

If you're in: Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County or the Poconos in Pennsylvania, here's what you need to know.

Snow will be over Berks County and Reading by around 1 p.m. and then continue moving into the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

By midafternoon, this entire region is seeing snow.

Saturday 4:30 p.m. radar in Lehigh Valley, Poconos

Snowfall likely continues across this section of Pennsylvania until around 7 p.m., when the rain starts to move in for Berks County and southern Lehigh County.

If you're living there in Allentown, Easton or farther north, you're right on the transition line - it could keep snowing until as late as 10 or 11 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 p.m. radar image for Lehigh Valley, Poconos, Berks County

The farther north you go in this region, the more likely it's all snow.

How much snow?

The Poconos could see six to 12 inches of snow and the Lehigh Valley is looking at four to six inches. Snow in Berks County might accumulate but there will also be rain to wash some of it away.

Delaware sees almost all rain with this storm

The storm starts as rain to the south Saturday around 10:30 a.m., though New Castle County, including Wilmington and Middletown, will start with snow.

Saturday 2 p.m. radar image for Delaware

Heavy rain moves in by Saturday night and clears out around 9 p.m. across the region.

The very tip of New Castle County and Wilmington could see some more flurries Sunday morning between 8-9 a.m.

By the time the storm moves out, 1-2 inches of rain is possible across Delaware.

Not much snow in South Jersey - much more rain

Areas closer to the I-95 corridor, including parts of Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties, may start with snow Saturday around 11 a.m., but by 3 p.m., expect all rain.

Some locations, including much of Atlantic County, could even see intense, heavy downpours.

The storm shuts down in South Jersey and the shore around 10-11 p.m.

On the back side of the system, communities close to the I-95 corridor could see some light snow showers Sunday morning between 10 and 11 a.m.

How much snow? Wrong question. How much rain?

We could see a light coating of snow but that will soon be washed away by rain. Rain totals could reach 1-2 inches in parts of South Jersey.