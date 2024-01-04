PennDOT preparing for winter storm at new traffic center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This weekend's storm is the topic of conversation inside PennDOT's regional traffic management center.

"It's a brand new building, we moved in back in March. This is going to be our first winter event," David Adams, senior manager for traffic operations, said.

It's where operators can monitor roadways through traffic cameras in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties.

"This gives us all the tools we need to respond," Adams said.

Operators have some 500 cameras across the area. During inclement weather, operators use cameras to monitor conditions, accidents and more. They also have access to more than 200 message boards.

"We bring in all kinds of information to improve our situational awareness so that we can monitor roadways, put in message boards, work with police and our first responders, in addition to our plow trucks and our plow operators when we stand up our incident command center," Adams said

Outside of the management center, PennDOT says District 6 is well-prepared for the season. The lack of bad weather the last couple of winters helped keep supplies up, which includes some 130,000 tons of salt.

Right now, PennDOT is still waiting to see what staffing changes may be needed to tackle the storm both at the management center and on the roads.

"We're tracking the forecast. Will continue to have briefings up until the storm and we're gonna be very adaptable and flexible," Brad Rudolph, PennDOT deputy communications director, said.

They say whatever Mother Nature does bring, they're up for the challenge.