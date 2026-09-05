Ritz Five movie theater in Old City section of Philadelphia reopens after failing inspections

The Landmark Ritz Five movie theater in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood has reopened after a brief closure.

The theater on the 200 block of Walnut Street returned to its usual schedule Friday afternoon, according to a post by the company on Facebook.

The theater failed a fire safety inspection in March and then again on Aug. 11. It was ordered to shut down on Aug. 25 because the violations found during that inspection were not resolved.

A spokesperson for the city Department of Licenses and Inspections Quality of Life division said the theater had to remain closed until the issues were corrected. The theater needed a manual fire alarm system, had issues with its doors and emergency lighting, and needed to renew its food license, according to Licenses and Inspections documents from March.

Seven movies are currently playing at the theater, including "The Odyssey," "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour," and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."