Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans more this year, with the average price of a feast for 10 people rising 6% from 2025, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The annual survey estimates the meal will cost $58.63 this year, the first increase since 2022.

The cost of a 16-pound turkey is up 10% from last year, averaging $23.68. Strong demand and tight supplies are helping drive up prices. Some turkey flocks are still recovering from the bird flu outbreak of 2022.

Other Thanksgiving staples are also more expensive. Sweet potatoes are up 5%, stuffing is up 5.4% and cranberries have increased 8.8%.

The Farm Bureau said farmers are also facing higher expenses for diesel, fertilizer, labor and electricity, adding to the cost of getting food to grocery stores.

For Chester mother of five Rayleen Marrero, that means paying more for some of the dishes she plans to bring to the Thanksgiving table.

"My favorite is turkey, the turkey, turkey ham, baked macaroni, yams, string beans, collard greens," Marrero said.

West Chester shopper Lynne Ashman said rising prices are frustrating.

"It's just wrong," Ashman said. "We need to do something to bring down the prices and get help to the people that need it."

Some supermarkets are offering promotions to help shoppers save. At Sam & Sam Meats in Upland, customers who earned 400 points through purchases between October and Nov. 11 can redeem them for a free turkey.

General manager Zachary Davis said the program was designed to encourage customers to shop at the store.

"We also have our monthly rewards where if you spend a certain amount of money, you start earning points, which you can use to redeem for a carton of extra-large eggs, bread or a pound of Clearfield cheese," Davis said.

Marrero said she's finding ways on her own to stretch her grocery budget.

"I'm learning how to coupon better, and I'm learning how to budget my money a lot better, honestly, too," she said.

Not every item is more expensive this year. A one-pound vegetable tray dropped from $1.36 to $1.31, while frozen pie crusts also decreased in price.

As Thanksgiving approaches, shoppers will be looking for deals to help keep their holiday grocery bills down.

"It doesn't affect just me. It affects everyone's wallets, really," Sam & Sam Meats cashier Keion Bennett, who also shops at the supermarket, said.