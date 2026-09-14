Philadelphia officer accused of leaving man in the street before deadly hit-and-run will be fired, sources say

The Philadelphia police officer accused of leaving a man lying in the street before he was fatally struck by a car will be fired, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

The 48-year-old victim was found on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 27, officials said.

Surveillance video from the scene shows an officer pulling over and speaking to the man before driving away. A short time later, a driver hit the victim and fled the area.

Philadelphia police are holding a news conference on this case at 12:15 p.m. You can watch on our CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel.

Police said the officer did not hold the scene, start a report or investigation, or provide medical care to the man. The Internal Affairs Division investigated the case and a top police official later said in a news conference that the incident was "very disturbing."

"We talk about empathy, we talk about compassion as an organization, and none of those things were on display," Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John M. Stanford said late last month.

Two witnesses later arrived on the scene, moved the man out of the road and called 911. Medics took the man to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, a green Kia Sportage, has since been found, a police spokesperson said. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated.