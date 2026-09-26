Man armed with knife fatally shot by police in Rio Grande, New Jersey, official says

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by two Middle Township police officers in Rio Grande on Friday, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said.

In an update Saturday, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said the shooting happened around 10:21 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township. The attorney general's office said officers found a disabled vehicle at the intersection and heard screaming from inside.

When the officers forced entry into the vehicle, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said a man was armed with a knife and holding it to a woman. The two officers then fired their weapons, fatally striking the man, according to the attorney general's office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.