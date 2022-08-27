Watch CBS News
Young Pennsylvania archaeologist discovers prehistoric shark tooth during vacation in South Carolina

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- A young Pennsylvania archaeologist is being hailed for the find of a lifetime. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation with his family. 

Riley Glacely, of Lebanon County, found a prehistoric shark tooth during his trip to a dig site in South Carolina.

The tooth is nearly 5 inches. It's a giant tooth that belonged to a pretty large and very, very old shark.

The tooth is identified by the matching cups on each side. It's likely worth a couple thousand dollars. 

But Riley says he can't wait to dig around more to see what else is out there to find.

