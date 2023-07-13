Retired Philadelphia fire captain, WWII veteran reflects on life, celebrates 100th birthday

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A local WWII veteran and retired firefighter celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday morning. He was surrounded by family, friends and first responders at the Washington Township Senior Center in New Jersey.

"First of all, feels great, but I'm amazed," Salvatore Massare said. "Never expected stuff like that."

Massare also didn't expect to live to be 100 years old because he served in Europe during WWII.

"It was, at first, scary. I was in London for a little while. The place was getting bombed, and you didn't know where to hide," Massare said. "I never expected to come out of the Army alive."

However, when he did come out alive, he quickly met his future wife, Jean, who he would be with for 73-and-a-half years.

"She was wonderful," Massare said. "Everybody loved my wife."

He soon found a career he loved: firefighting.

He served with the Philadelphia Fire Department for 32 years, rising to the rank of captain.



He was initially attracted to it simply for the steady paycheck and pension, but one fire, in particular, changed his perspective.

"It was a pretty smoky fire job. I saw a woman on the second floor and I quickly put a ladder up, took her and her husband down, and she hugged me and said, 'God bless you and your mother and father,'" Massare recalled. "That's what being a firefighter is all about."

The centenarian credited his family for being able to live 100 years and he encouraged people to serve their community.

"For what I've done, I'm so proud," Massare said. "Anyone that could be a firefighter or a policeman, do it."