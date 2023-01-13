2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.

The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.

Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.

Police in Haverford Twp. are searching for two suspects in connection with several burglaries that all happened within two hours of each other @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ihlEVzY0yO — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 13, 2023

It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9.

"Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.

Next door, Thornton says his pizza shop was also hit.

"We work hard for our money and when someone just comes in and takes it," Thornton said, "it's pretty disrespectful."

Haverford police believe the same suspects burglarized at least five businesses in Haverford, Lower Merion and Radnor Townships early morning on Jan. 9.

"They were on a mission that night to commit as many burglaries as they possibly could," Haverford Police Chief Joe Hagan said.

In each case, police also claim the suspects got through a back door and made it out with thousands of dollars in cash.

"They were clearly looking for money," said Mary Guzman of Sontuosa BYOB in Bryn Mawr.

Guzman showed CBS Philadelphia a photo of the back glass door she says the suspects broke through before stealing cash.

"It's an awful feeling because once that happens," Guzman said, "you're walking around with your head -- did you lock the back door? It makes for a lot of stress."

Police also believe the suspects are behind two additional attempted burglaries that happened in Lower Merion on the same day.

"They should be ashamed of themselves," Guzman said. "In these hard times, if you need something, I'm the nicest person in the world -- call me, ask me and I'll give it to you. Don't steal it from me. It's not yours."

Hagan said it was "very lucky" that no one was injured in the incidents.

"In one of the cases, a delivery person comes around the same time the subject was in the building and he was late that morning so he missed him by about 20 minutes," Hagan said. "Who knows if he was in the business, it could have been a lot worse."

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.