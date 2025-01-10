Watch CBS News
Rescue crews search for man riding jet ski in Delaware River who went under, didn't resurface, police say

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rescue teams are responding to a water rescue in the icy Delaware River near Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood, according to fire officials.

Emergency response crews received a call that a man riding a jet ski in the Delaware River, near State Road and Princeton Avenue went underwater and didn't resurface around 4:45 p.m., officials said.

Police said the man appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s. 

Police marine units and the Philadelphia Fire Department are actively searching the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

