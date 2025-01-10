Rescue crews search for man riding jet ski in Delaware River who went under, didn't resurface, police say

Rescue teams are responding to a water rescue in the icy Delaware River near Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood, according to fire officials.

Emergency response crews received a call that a man riding a jet ski in the Delaware River, near State Road and Princeton Avenue went underwater and didn't resurface around 4:45 p.m., officials said.

Police said the man appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

Police marine units and the Philadelphia Fire Department are actively searching the area.

