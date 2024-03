Digital Brief: Sunday, March 31, 2024 The Philadelphia Flyers are partnering with the University of Delaware to start a women's hockey program at the school, more than a million flowers are ready to be picked at Dalton Farms' annual Tulip Festival, and it'll be a mild and dry Easter, but lots of rainy weather is on the way. These headlines and more in your Digital Brief from CBS News Philadelphia for Sunday, March 31, 2024.