Eagles-Packers: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will host a desperate Green Bay Packers (4-7) team on Sunday night after edging the Colts, 17-16, last week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The game sets up as a get-right game for an Eagles offense that has struggled over the past two weeks. Jalen Hurts and his two wideouts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, could be in for big games against a Green Bay defense that's allowed a wideout to go over 100 receiving yards in three out of the past four games.
Brown dealt with a stomach bug on Thanksgiving, but head coach Nick Sirianni said he'll be ready to go against the Packers.
Miles Sanders could also be in for a big night against Green Bay's suspect rushing defense.
This isn't the same Aaron Rodgers led Packers team we've become accustomed to during his NFL career. He's playing through a thumb injury and clearly misses former Green Bay wideout Davante Adams.
Eagles unveil black helmets
For the first time tonight against the Packers, the Eagles are wearing their all black uniforms.
The Eagles were allowed to add the black helmets to their uniform options after the NFL overturned a safety rule in 2021 that previously required teams to have only one color to ensure players would practice and play in the same helmet.
In the 2023 season, the Eagles will swap out the black alternate helmets for Kelly Green helmets, reminiscent of their 1990s-style uniform.
Eagles announce inactives
Don Bell and Pat Gallen chat with Merrill Reese before Eagles-Packers
Sirianni meets with Trent Cole and Hugh Douglas
We're two hours away from kickoff, and head coach Nick Sirianni linked up with some Eagles legends before the game.
Sirianni was talking with former Eagles Trent Cole and Hugh Douglas ahead of Sunday Night Football against the Packers. Both of them are being inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame at halftime.
Douglas played with the Eagles from 1998 to 2002, while Cole was with the team from 2005 to 2014.