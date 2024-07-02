Watch CBS News

Philadelphia prepares for the "Red White and Blue To-Do" ahead of Independence Day

John Adams wanted July 2 to be celebrated with "pomp and parade" as it was the day that a Continental Congress resolution declaring independence from Great Britain was passed. Philadelphia, where the Continental Congress met and began separation from Britain in 1776, is celebrating that tradition in 2024 with the Red White and Blue To-Do, a parade through Old City accompanied by other special events at museums and deals at Old City restaturants. Ross DiMattei gives you a preview of the festivities.
