Rec center employee shot, killed in West Philadelphia will be laid to rest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tiffany Fletcher, the rec center employee shot and killed in West Philadelphia, will be laid to rest. Fletcher died in September 2022 when she got caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside of her job at Mill Creek Rec Center.
Her services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Deliverance Evangelistic Church on West Lehigh Avenue.
Beginning at 8:45 a.m., Philadelphia Parks and Rec will be providing shuttle services from the rec center to the church for community members.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.