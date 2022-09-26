Rec center employee shot, killed in West Philadelphia will be laid to rest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tiffany Fletcher, the rec center employee shot and killed in West Philadelphia, will be laid to rest. Fletcher died in September 2022 when she got caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside of her job at Mill Creek Rec Center.

Her services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Deliverance Evangelistic Church on West Lehigh Avenue.

Beginning at 8:45 a.m., Philadelphia Parks and Rec will be providing shuttle services from the rec center to the church for community members.