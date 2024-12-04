What makes someone a "Real Life Rocky?" Get to know 4 Philadelphia people just like the fictional boxer

As Philadelphia spends a week celebrating the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa through 2024's RockyFest, organizers plan to unveil larger-than-life murals to honor four of the city's "Real Life Rockys" on Wednesday morning.

A "Real Life Rocky" is someone whose values and spirit embodies the characteristics of Rocky Balboa. The honorees overcame obstacles while demonstrating grit, strength, hope and humility.

While Balboa might be "the greatest Philadelphian who never lived," the PHL Visitor Center says "there are thousands of Philadelphians who embody the 'Rocky' story of an underdog persevering despite the odds."

The portraits created by mural artist Ash Ryan were installed outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art right next to where visitors wait to take a photo with the Rocky Statue.

The "Real Life Rocky" murals are a part of the weeklong RockyFest 2024. The festival celebrates 48 years since the original "Rocky" movie's release with events through Dec. 7. You can check out the full schedule on the Philadelphia Visitor Center's website.

A few of the Real Life Rocky honorees have appeared on CBS News Philadelphia – some, multiple times. Below, get to know the honorees and their work in the community.

"Real Life Rocky" Honorees

Chantay Love

After Chantay Love lost her brother Emir Greene to gun violence, she made it her mission to help lead the community in a better direction. She became the co-founder and president of EMIR Healing Center.

Her work has drawn attention to the deeper meaning behind the organization's name: Every Murder is Real. She has created a support system for those who have been impacted by homicide and the organization speaks out against gun violence.

Today is the Memorial Day of my Brother’s murder Emir. I miss him so much. We do this work of EMIR Healing Center because every murder is real Pain and Loss.

What man made the collateral damage GOD made the Collateral Beauty. pic.twitter.com/Iu8sDUkJbp — Chantay Love (@ChantayLove_) March 26, 2024

Michelle Konkoly

Michelle Konkoly was paralyzed at just 18 years old after she slipped and fell through her dorm room window five stories up while at Georgetown University.

After competing in high school swimming prior to the fall, she underwent a long recovery at Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Center City.

Konkoly didn't stop swimming after the fall and qualified for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, where she won four medals – two of them gold – and even set a world record in her first race at the Paralympic trials.

She went on to become a doctor, treating patients at the same rehabilitation center where she was once a patient.

Joshua Santiago

Joshua Santiago is the founder of Empowering Cuts, a nonprofit that helps the homeless population, and those battling addiction. Santiago is a Philadelphia native, and has helped many struggling community members with the power of a free haircut and a meaningful conversation.

Santiago has shown heart, helping hundreds of people a week in the Kensington neighborhood. He has also gone on to help people all across the country.

He founded the nonprofit in 1997 and said the moment of the haircut and the conversation offer a chance for transformation.

The late Jimmy Young

Jimmy Young was an iconic heavyweight boxer from North Philadelphia. He was inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame in 2001.

Jimmy Young (right) boxing at Caesars Palace in Paradise, Nevada against Ken Norton, Nov. 5, 1977. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Young matched up against some of the most famous boxers in the world including Muhammad Ali and George Foreman (whom he beat in a unanimous decision in 12 rounds) and left a lasting legacy in the city of Philadelphia.