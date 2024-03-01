Philadelphia barber is empowering transformation in Kensington, one haircut at a time

Philadelphia barber is providing free haircuts to those struggling with addiction in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - For the last nine years, Joshua Santiago has traveled throughout the country providing free haircuts for the unhoused and people battling addiction.

Santiago is from Philadelphia and holds a special place in his heart for the hundreds of people he sees in the Kensington neighborhood on any given week.

His social media is booming with 251,000 followers on Instagram. But what he does has nothing to do with followers, and everything to do with connecting to the people who sit in his chair.

"In the midst of the haircut, we are speaking about everything," Santiago said. "We are speaking about addiction; we are speaking about what is your long-term goals?"

Several times a week he sets up on E Street and Indiana Ave across from McPherson Square Park, known for the used needles scattered throughout the playground, to cut hair.

On the weekends, he brings out a mobile RV with a full service barbershop.

Santiago founded his nonprofit, Empowering Cuts in 1997.

"A lot of people, they will just judge someone that is currently homeless," he said. "When in all reality, it's not that easy especially when you're battling addiction."

Santiago said the conversations he has with people offer an opportunity for transformation. One of the people, who has received a haircut from Santiago is named Khalil.

"It's a good conversation, a good conversation, and it's always positive," Khalil said. "A hair cut can transform everything."