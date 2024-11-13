RockyFest 2024 celebrates 48 years of the iconic Philadelphia movie

Yo, Philly!

Rocky Balboa might be a fictional movie character, but Philadelphia's love for the iconic underdog is as real as his statue outside the Art Museum.

To celebrate 48 years of the Rocky movie franchise, Philadelphia is gearing up for its first-ever RockyFest, a city-wide celebration of the original film's 1976 release date.

RockyFest runs from Tuesday, Dec. 3 until Sunday, Dec. 8 and already has a slate of events planned, including Rocky-themed bus tours, the chance to recreate Rocky and Adrian's date at the Philadelphia Zoo, and, of course, several Rocky movie marathons.

Local artist John Rivoli also created an exclusive RockyFest 2024 poster that features classic moments from the Rocky films.

More information on RockyFest and the events schedule can be found on the Philadelphia Visitor Center's website.