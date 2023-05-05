Reading Terminal Market vendors regain power after electrical issue
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Reading Terminal Market is back up and running after a transformer that was nearly 50 years old blew Wednesday afternoon, knocking out power to nearly a third of businesses.
Management says businesses, that still had power stepped in to help other vendors by refrigerating their food until the problem was fixed.
"We're a community here the market is a nonprofit organization and we're all working together to support each other," Zach Treatman, owner of Old City Coffee, said.
The outage impacted over 20 stores in the market.
