1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Reading, DA says

At least two people shot in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting that killed one person and injured another Tuesday morning.

The Berks County District Attorney's office says a victim is dead. Another is being treated for a gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 400 block of Windsor Street, where police seemed to be focusing on a house.

