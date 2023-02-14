1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Reading, DA says
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting that killed one person and injured another Tuesday morning.
The Berks County District Attorney's office says a victim is dead. Another is being treated for a gunshot wound and is expected to survive.
Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 400 block of Windsor Street, where police seemed to be focusing on a house.
