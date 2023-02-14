Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Reading, DA says

By CBS3 Staff, Matt Petrillo

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting that killed one person and injured another Tuesday morning.

The Berks County District Attorney's office says a victim is dead. Another is being treated for a gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 400 block of Windsor Street, where police seemed to be focusing on a house.

We'll bring you an update as soon as we get more information.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 7:29 AM

