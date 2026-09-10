Historic Reading Senior Center reopens in Trenton, New Jersey: "It touches my heart"

After a series of setbacks and challenges, a vital space for seniors is reopening in Trenton, New Jersey.

On Thursday afternoon, the historic Reading Senior Center reopened on Ringold Street.

"It touches my heart. I love it," Violet Brown, who lives in the city, said. "I'm 81 and I love coming, and I will continue to come as long as I live."

The center is a space for seniors to gather, participate in programs, meet friends and connect with city services.

The building sat shuttered for nearly a decade, but earlier this year the city announced a $1.3 million partnership with Mercer County to rehabilitate the center. The city's mayor said the building has finally been brought back to life.

"Anytime we can preserve our history as an example of what was here before us is a great thing," Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said, "and it's a learning tool as much as it is socialization for our seniors."

The building dates back to 1888 as a train station for the Pennsylvania and Reading Railroad. It later became a gathering spot as a senior center, but it closed down.

Renovation efforts hit a series of roadblocks, but Ruth Carter, who has lived in Trenton for nearly 50 years, is thankful it's back open.

"I've seen this place progress over many years," Carter said, "and for this to come to fruition, it's wonderful."

The 11,000-square-foot senior center features a board game room, pool room, a space designated for sewing and embroidery classes, a bingo room and other areas for programs and activities.

"We have been waiting, anxiously waiting, to get back into the new facility," said Helaine Thompson, who added that the space provides an opportunity for seniors to get out and socialize. "It's extremely important. My mother lived to be 102, and she was very active and always meeting new people."

The center will also be the new home of the city's Department of Health and Human Services. Officials say programs for seniors will officially begin next week.