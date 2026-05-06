Much-needed rain hits Philadelphia region Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Be sure to have your umbrella ready to go, especially during the mid-late morning Wednesday as our next weather maker will arrive from the west, bringing much needed precipitation to the Philadelphia region, along with cooler temps.

A thunderstorm or two is possible during the afternoon and evening, but any severe weather is unlikely.

CBS News Philadelphia

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Thursday is even cooler, though trending a bit drier as the best chance for showers will be in the early morning and especially off to the south. We may even see a few breaks of sun near the city and points northwest by midday, but the high of only 64 runs well below average.

Sunshine returns Friday and we are closer to normal with a high near 70 before a few more showers arrive for the first part of Saturday.

Mother's Day is looking dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Rain. High 71, low 65.

Thursday: Showers, especially south. High 64, low 54.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 69, low 48.

Saturday: Morning showers. High 70, low 54.

Sunday: Nice for Mother's Day. High 79, low 53.

Monday: Showers. High 65, low 59.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 70, low 53.

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