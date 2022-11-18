Educational program in Radnor makes students feel like family

Focusing on the Future: Educational house in Radnor makes students feel like family

Focusing on the Future: Educational house in Radnor makes students feel like family

Focusing on the Future: Educational house in Radnor makes students feel like family

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) -- It feels like a family. That's what some students are saying about the welcoming environment at a tremendous program in the Philadelphia area.

In this week's Focusing on the Future, our Wakisha Bailey shows us how it's helping those students reach for greatness.

Since 1972, a Victorian home in Radnor has been special. Before becoming executive director, Candyce Wilson volunteered at the home for 20 years.

"It takes a lot of maintenance when you have a house that has 10 students, five adults," Wilson said.

They all live under one roof. It's part of a co-educational program, called "Radnor, A Better Chance," or "ABC" for short.

It makes it possible for students from all over the United States to stay in Radnor, and attend one of the best public schools in the country.

Like ninth graders and roommates Naima and Malachai, who also receive frequent phone calls from their moms.

"I'm here to just have better opportunities in life, like a better education," Malachai said. "Back home in Chicago, the system isn't the best."

"We make our community better," ABC president Michael Blumberg said. "We make it better by diversity."

Blumberg said it's an opportunity of a lifetime for these students.

"We make it better by bringing in these 10 really gifted wonderful children and we see how much we can make a difference," Blumberg said.

Eleventh grader Noel enjoys dancing on Tiktok with his housemates, but he's also enjoyed studying abroad in Spain.

"It was amazing, it was a really nice experience," Noel said. "We went around the country, we studied art culture, all of that stuff. I never knew anything about Spain's culture before."

But, the historical home needed some renovations like a new kitchen.

"I'd say no less than $60,000 just to do this space," Wilson said.

It's a space that is often filled with young scholars starting their day with breakfast as family.

Know an outstanding high school senior that deserves recognition? Let us know by completing the form below and we may select the student to be featured in our "Focusing on the Future" series.